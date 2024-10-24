Omar Abdullah's Meets Amit Shah During His First Visit to Delhi as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video)

A National Conference-led government has been formed following the recently held Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) assembly elections. On Wednesday, October 24, 2024, Omar Abdullah, the first Chief Minister of this Union Territory, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. During this meeting, various issues were discussed. This marks Omar Abdullah's first visit to Delhi since assuming leadership of Jammu and Kashmir's first elected government. Sources indicate that he discussed the current security and development situation in the region with the Home Minister.

Additionally, he briefed the state cabinet on proposals regarding the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Omar Abdullah also met with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi and is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later today. Traveling from Srinagar on Wednesday afternoon, Omar Abdullah reportedly discussed with the Home Minister the need for regular funding from the central government to advance various infrastructure projects and welfare schemes in J&K. He also requested cooperation to ensure reliable power supply during the winter months when snow covers the Kashmir valley.

After the meeting, Omar Abdullah stated that he informed Amit Shah about the resolution passed by the state cabinet concerning the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. He expressed hope that the central government would soon fulfill its promises in this regard. Furthermore, he brought attention to issues related to the early restoration of Srinagar-Banihal-Katra-Jammu-Delhi rail connectivity and the inauguration of the Z Mod Tunnel project.