Omar Abdullah's Old 'I'll Be Back' Tweet Goes Viral as He Wins Big in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir's assembly election results were announced yesterday. This election took place after 10 years and that's why it was crucial for every political party to win these. In 2024 election Omar Abdullah led National Conference (NC)-Congress alliance achieved a total of 48 seats in the recent Assembly elections in the Union Territory, marking a significant political shift five years after the abrogation of Article 370. The NC secured 42 of the 51 seats it contested, while Congress won six out of 32. Omar Abdullah notably won in both the Budgam and Ganderbal constituencies.

Following his historic win, Omar Abdullah's 2014 tweet, "Keep calm cause I'll be back," has gone viral on social media, signaling his party's return to power. See Tweet:

Also Read: PM to launch multiple development projects in Maharashtra today

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah announced that the coalition will assume control of the government, with Omar Abdullah as Chief Minister, interpreting the election results as a rejection by the people of Jammu and Kashmir of the central government's previous decision regarding Article 370.

In 2014, the Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (JKPDP) became the largest party, winning 28 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) followed with 25 seats, while the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) secured 15 seats. JKPDP formed a coalition government with the BJP, marking a historic alliance between the two ideologically distinct parties that had never previously governed together. That time