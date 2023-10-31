Omar, Mehbooba, condemn policeman's killing in J&K's Baramulla

New Delhi, Oct 31 Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday condemned the killing of a policeman, terming the targeted killing as ‘cowardly’.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the death of Head Constable Gh. Mohd. Dar of Jammu and Kashmir Police in a militant attack earlier this evening,” Omar Abdullah wrote on X.

He said that his death is yet another indicator of the terrible price Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel have paid in the decades-long fight against terror in the region.

“I pray that he finds a place in Jannat & his loved ones find strength at this difficult time,” Omar said.

Mehbooba Mufti said that in last few days Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed an unfortunate rise in targeted killings.

“I condemn each one of these cowardly acts. My deepest condolences to the family of Ghulam Mohd Dar who was shot in Tangmarg today,” Mehbooba wrote on X.

Earlier, terrorists shot dead a police head constable Ghulam Mohammad Dar outside his residence in Tangmarg area of Baramulla district Tuesday evening.

On Sunday, the militants shot and critically injured a police inspector, Masroor Ahmad Wani in Eidgah area of Srinagar city.

The injured inspector is battling for life in the hospital.

