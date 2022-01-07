Omicron: Kerala makes 7-day quarantine compulsory for all international arrivals

In the wake of the rising Omicron cases Kerala govt on Friday decided to make seven-day home quarantine compulsory for all international passengers arriving in the state. On the eighth day, they will have to take an RT-PCR test. The decision was taken considering the fact that a major chunk of Omicron cases reported in Kerala had travelled from countries reckoned as low-risk. Health Minister Veena George said that of the 280 Omicron cases reported so far in Kerala, 186 were from low-risk countries, while 64 had travelled from high-risk countries. Besides, 30 others were infected through contact. George said all passengers from high-risk countries would have to undergo RT-PCR testing on arrival at the airports.

Even if the test turns negative, they would have to undergo a strict home quarantine for seven days and subsequently be tested on the eighth day. The samples of those turning positive for Covid-19 at the airports would be sent for genome sequencing. Besides this, samples of 20 per cent of the passengers from low-risk countries would be sent for genome sequencing, she said. India reported 1,17,100 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, ending at 9 am on Friday. With 30,836 new recoveries, the country’s active caseload is now at 3,71,363. The death toll increased to 4,83,178 after 302 patients succumbed to the deadly infection. The country’s caseload includes 3,007 cases of the Omicron variant. Out of the total Omicron cases reported so far, 1,199 people have recovered or migrated. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 876 cases followed by Delhi at 465, Karnataka 333, Rajasthan 291, Kerala 284 and Gujarat 204.Amid a sharp surge in cases nationwide, Maharashtra registered 36,265 fresh Covid cases on Thursday, with Mumbai recording a sharp 31.7% spike in the last 24 hours. The city’s numbers include that of Dharavi, also Asia’s largest slum cluster, which recorded its highest-ever single day tally on Thursday.