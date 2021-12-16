Omicron Update: Tension rises as people with no foreign travel history getting infected with omicron

The new variant of the Corona has reached more than 60 countries around the world. Corona Omicron Cases has increased India's tension. While the number of patients is already increasing, the sword of community spread is now hanging over the country. The WHO recently warned that the hospital should be prepared as omicron would spread faster than the delta. In India, those who have not traveled abroad or have nothing to do with it have been affected by Omicron. The Indian SARS-CoV2 Genomic Consortium (INSACOG) is monitoring these patients. An investigation is underway into how these patients became infected with omicron. INSACOG fears that the community spread may not have started. Some have been found to be infected with omicron while no one has travelled internationally.

A senior official said some patients had been infected with omicron without any travel history. Their surroundings need to be monitored. The health ministry had earlier in the day said that some of the clusters in the country were infected with omicron. The ministry had said that the infection could be prevented through continuous monitoring and investigation. INSACOG's meeting took place on Friday, a day before Omicron's patients began to grow. This time it was discussed to focus on patient genome sequencing. So far 77 omicron infected patients have been found in the country. Most are in Maharashtra.