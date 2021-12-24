Omicron Variant: Multi vitamins & Paracetamol only treatment given to 40 omicron patients at Delhi hospital

Coronavirus has created a havoc all over the world. The growing number of patients has added to the administration's concern. In the last 24 hours, 6,650 new covid cases have been found in the country and 374 people have died. Covid has so far claimed the lives of 4,79,133 people across the country.

The rapidly spreading omicron has now created an atmosphere of fear among the people. The number of Omicron patients in the country is increasing day by day. In the meantime, important information has come to light. Doctors claim that omicron patients are being cured by taking paracetamol and multivitamin pills. Paracetamol and multivitamin pills are currently being used to treat omicron patients at the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital (LNJP) in Delhi. The doctors of the hospital informed about the ongoing treatment on this patient. So far, 40 omicron-infected patients have been admitted to Delhi's largest government hospital. Of these, 19 patients have recovered from covid and have been discharged.

According to a senior official at LNJP Hospital, 90 per cent of patients infected with omicron show no symptoms at all. The remaining 10 percent of patients have mild symptoms such as sore throat, slight fever and body aches. "Only multivitamin and paracetamol tablets have been used in the treatment of these patients with Omicron. We have not felt the need to give any other tablets to these patients," the doctor said.

The number of Omicron patients in Delhi is high. Doctors also said that almost all the patients affected by the Omicron variant of the Corona were from abroad. All of these patients have taken both doses of the corona vaccine. Three-quarters of people have also taken a booster dose of the corona vaccine. According to the Health Ministry, a total of 67 patients with omicron have been found in Delhi, out of which 23 patients have fully recovered and returned home. With 33 new cases in Tamil Nadu, 14 in Telangana, 12 in Karnataka and 5 in Kerala, the total number of cases has risen to 325. Omicron is spread across 16 states, union territories. With 23 new cases being found in Maharashtra, the number of omicron infections is 88.