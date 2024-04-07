On campaign trail in Porbandar, Union Minister Mandaviya participates in Garba

Porbandar, April 7 Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya brought a festive spirit to Porbandar as he joined locals in a Garba dance, sporting a traditional saffron turban, while campaigning for the Lok Sabha election on Saturday.

Union Minister Mandaviya's agenda for Porbandar includes leveraging its coastline fisheries and fostering major business sectors like food processing and tourism.

Earlier, he played a cricket match with local residents.

Contesting for the first time in the Lok Sabha elections after two terms in the Rajya Sabha, the seasoned BJP leader and current Union Health Minister emphasized his commitment to boosting the local economy through support for plastic recycling, dyeing industries, and the initiation of food processing units and cruise tourism.

Reflecting on his longstanding relationship with Porbandar, Mandaviya recounted his 150-km padayatra during Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary in 2019, illustrating his adherence to Gandhian economic and social empowerment principles.

