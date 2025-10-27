On Chhath Puja, Bengal CM Mamata calls for unity and communal harmony

Kolkata, Oct 27 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the occasion of Chhath Puja on Monday gave a call to the people of the state to maintain communal harmony and uphold unity in the celebration of all religious festivals.

“On this occasion, I wish happiness, prosperity and good health for all. We have a tradition of celebrating all religious festivals together. On this occasion, I promise that I will maintain this rich tradition of cultural and religious unity,” the Chief Minister said while addressing a gathering on the occasion of Chhath Puja on Monday afternoon.

Speaking on the occasion, she also issued a note of caution about possible stampedes during the celebrations.

“The challenge lies in controlling the crowd and ensuring that everyone can return home safely. The holding areas need to be monitored at all times. When one group goes to perform puja, the other group should wait. All should follow this rule to avoid any mishap,” the Chief Minister said.

She said that the state government has declared state holidays on both Monday and Tuesday on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

“People join the celebration on the occasion with their family members. That is why we have declared state holidays for both days so that the people can join the festivity. The administration is alert so that there is no law and order problem over the celebration of the festival,” the Chief Minister said.

Speaking further, she asked the volunteers to remain vigilant.

“If any problem is reported, it must be brought under control immediately and, if necessary, the public must be informed. Volunteers, police, health departments, municipalities and firefighters are working together to ensure the festival runs smoothly,” the Chief Minister said.

Chhath Puja is one of the most important and ancient Hindu festivals dedicated to the worship of Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

Widely celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Nepal, the four-day festival symbolises faith, purity and devotion. It is believed that the Sun God sustains life on earth, and devotees offer prayers seeking good health, prosperity and the well-being of their family.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor