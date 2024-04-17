On Ram Navami, PM Modi writes to BJP, NDA nominees contesting LS polls in 1st phase

New Delhi, April 17 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wrote letters to all the BJP and NDA candidates who are in the fray for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections to be held on April 19.

PM Modi's personalised outreach to the candidates came just two days ahead of the first phase of voting, on the occasion of Ram Navami.

The first phase of polling will be held in 102 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country on Friday.

Sources in the BJP said that PM Modi's letter came as a "pleasant surprise" for all the candidates.

In one of the letters addressed to Tamil Nadu BJP chief and the party's nominee from the Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat, K. Annamalai, PM Modi's opening words focused on the young leader's decision to quit as an IPS officer and "commit to serving the people directly".

PM Modi's personal outreach to Annamalai also assumes significance as the BJP is aiming to put up an improved performance in its traditional 'grey patch' -- the southern states, including Tamil Nadu.

Polling will be held in all the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu on April 19.

"You have been instrumental in fortifying the BJP's grassroots presence across Tamil Nadu, championing critical issues including law enforcement, governance, and youth empowerment. Coimbatore stands to gain immensely from your committed leadership," the letter read.

Terming the former Karnataka cadre IPS officer as an "asset", PM Modi wrote: "With the blessings of the people, I am confident that you will reach the Parliament. Team members like you are a great asset for me. As a team, we will leave no stone unturned for the welfare of the people of the constituency and the country.

"This election is an opportunity to connect our present with a bright future. Every vote that the BJP gets will go towards forming a stable government and impart momentum in our journey to become a developed nation by 2047."

PM Modi also noted that the summer heat poses a problem to everyone, as he appealed to the voters to cast their vote early in the morning before the heat starts setting in.

The Prime Minister signed off by saying: "I send you my wishes for your victory in the election. It is Modi's Guarantee that we will work 24x7 for 2047!"

