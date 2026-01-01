On Trinamool's foundation day anniv, CM Banerjee calls for continued struggle to protect democratic rights

Kolkata, Jan 1 On the first day of the New Year, which coincides with the foundation day anniversary of the Trinamool Congress, the party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, gave a call to her party to stand firm in protecting the democratic rights of the people of the state in the days to come.

In her social media message released on Thursday morning, the Chief Minister did not name the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) directly, but tuned her message in such a way that it was clear that her target was the Union government and the ruling party at the Centre.

CM Banerjee began her message by recollecting how, since its foundation on January 1, 1998, the Trinamool Congress had relentlessly pursued the movement against the former CPI(M)-led Left state government in West Bengal, though she did not refer to the Left Front directly.

“On the occasion of the Foundation Day of the All India Trinamool Congress, I extend my heartfelt greetings and congratulations to all. Intending to serve Ma-Mati-Manush, the journey of the Trinamool Congress began on this day in 1998.

"The core guiding principle of this historic journey is the honour of the motherland, the development of Bengal, and the protection of the democratic rights of the people.

"Even today, every worker and supporter of our party remains steadfast and committed to this goal. I humbly pay my respects and homage to their tireless efforts and sacrifices,” CM Banerjee's social media message read.

In the very next line, CM Banerjee stated that although her party had received the popular mandate to rule West Bengal since 2011, she had not forgotten her duty to stand firm and continue struggles and movements to protect the democratic rights of the people.

“The Trinamool Congress family is today blessed with the grace, love, and prayers of countless people. With your unwavering support as our sustenance, we remain resolute in the fight for every individual in this great democratic nation. We will not bow to any malevolent forces, and disregarding all enmity, our struggle for the common people will continue lifelong,” CM Banerjee added.

She ended her message by offering “salutations and respects” to all her party workers and supporters of the state government led by her.

