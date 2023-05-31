"Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity ...": Hardeep Singh Puri slams Opposition days after Parliament boycott

New Delhi [India], May 31 : Days after the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the Opposition to rise above petty politics while terming it the collective contribution of the nation to its founding fathers.

Speaking with ANI, Hardeep Puri said, "The Opposition has been playing spoilsport now for much longer than we remember. I can tell you that the new Parliament, its conceptualisation, and its construction in record time, is the collective contribution of the nation, its workers to its founding fathers".

"It is a temple of democracy. I think there was an opportunity for the Opposition in India to rise above the petty style of politics. Some (Parties) of them did," Puri, senior BJP leader added.

"But some people over a period of time on account of certain factors which are quite well known. For instance, Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), or Lalu Prasad's Party. Their overall discourse has become shrill and it has become in fact and antagonistic," Puri said.

He said that the nation did not even take note of that, referring to the boycott of over 20 Opposition parties who had accused the Central-led BJP government of sidelining President Murmu.

Slamming the Opposition for boycotting the new Parliament Building, Puri said, "It was once- in- lifetime opportunity for the Opposition".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new Parliament House to the nation on Sunday. Earlier in the day, he installed the Sengol with Nandi at the top facing East-West direction in the new Parliament House. He also lit up the diya and offered flowers to the Sengol.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister remarked that there are few moments in every nation's history that are immortalized and said May 28, 2023, was such a day.

"People of India have given themselves a gift for the Amrit Mahotsav", he said earlier.

He said the new Parliament building was a symbol of the aspirations of the people for making India a developed country.

Home Minister Amit Shah had said earlier that the new Parliament building will be a symbol of Amrit Kaal, an era that will witness the new India taking its rightful place in the world.

Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber.

