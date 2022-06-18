One arrested, 18 detained during Agnipath protest in Delhi

New Delhi, June 18 Delhi Police have arrested one person and detained 18 others while they were protesting against the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsh Wardhan said at around 10.45 a.m. on Friday, 50-60 young boys came from Khaira Mode side towards the Dhansa bus stand near the gate of MCD office.

They were shouting slogans to withdraw the scheme.

The protesters were moved to one side of the road so that traffic movement did not get disturbed. They were also asked to disperse peacefully.

"Later one person namely Surender Sharma alias Fauji joined the protest and started to instigate the protesters by inflammatory speech," the DCP said, adding the said man also got into a scuffle with police personnel.

The protesters were then immediately dispersed to maintain law and order.

Eighteen active protesters were detained at the spot and they were booked under preventive action, said the official.

The police registered an FIR under sections 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functionsA), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the Indian Penal Code against Surender Sharma and arrested him.

