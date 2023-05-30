One Assam forest personnel killed by timber smugglers

Goalpara (Assam) [India], May 30 : One forest department personnel was killed and three others injured after a group of timber smugglers attacked them in Assam's Goalpara district.

According to reports, a team of the forest department on Monday night conducted an operation against illegal timber smuggling at the Bor Matia forest area under Krishnai Forest Range Office in Goalpara district - about 120 kms from the state capital city Guwahati.

Nazrul Islam, a forest personnel from Goalpara district said that, when a four-member forest department team was trying to seize a timber-laden tractor, some people attacked them using sharp weapons.

"Later, police rescued the injured forest personnel and admitted them at Goalpara civil hospital. One of the injured persons died on the way to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital. The illegal timber smugglers attacked the forest personnel by using sharp weapons," Nazrul Islam said.

The deceased was identified as Rajbir Ahmed.

Local MLA Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam demanded a judicial probe into the incident.

"I demand the Assam government to initiate a judicial probe into the incident and should take stern action against the miscreants. I also demand the state government to pay a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the next kin of the deceased person," Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam said.

