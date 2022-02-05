One die, 6 injured in road accident in Patna

Patna, Feb 5 One person died and six others were injured as three vehicles, including two trucks, collided on Patna-Arrah NH 30, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the accident took place on Friday, when a truck collided head-on with another in attempt to save an SUV which was trying to overtake it. The SUV too overturned after hitting the rear of one of the two trucks.

The truck was coming from the opposite direction and Bolero was heading towards Arrah. The accident took place at Kalighat near Sikandarpur village around 11.45 pm on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Dipak Kumar (25), the driver of one of the trucks.

A helper of a truck named Mithilesh Kumar was seriously injured in this accident. Besides, five occupants of the SUV were also injured and admitted in local hospitals in Bihta and Arrah.

"We have registered FIRs for rash and negligent driving against the drivers of the SUV and a truck. However, the two are absconding," said RS Yadav, investigating officer of this case.

The Patna-Arrah NH 30 is turning out to be a death trap with several accidents being reported at night.

