One held for derogatory remarks against Goddess Maa Kamakhya in Assam

A man has been arrested over alleged derogatory remarks against Goddess Maa Kamakhya, the police said on Saturday.

The city police, in its official statement, informed, "A team of West Guwahati Police District from Jalukbari police station with assistance from Golaghat district police arrested a person named Bitupan Gogoi of Golaghat for his derogatory remarks on Maa Kamakhya."

"A legal action has been initiated and a case under sections 253(a)/295(a)/505(1)(C)(2) of IPC has been registered," it said.

Further probe into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor