One held for murder of singer Navjot Virk in Punjab

Chandigarh, Dec 15 Punjab Police have cracked the blind murder case of singer Navjot Virk, popularly known as Issapuria, 22, with the arrest of one of the accused, Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Garg said on Friday.

The motive behind the crime was to snatch his car.

The accused has been identified as Abhishek, alias Rajat Rana, 25, a resident of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh.

Another accused Saurav has died purportedly owing to drug overdose.

The weapon, 9 mm pistol, used in the crime has already been recovered by the Haryana Police.

Divulging details, SSP Garg said this is a case of May 2018 when Abhishek, along with his accomplice Saurav, who targetted Virk to snatch his Micra car, had shot him dead after heated arguments.

The body of the singer was recovered by his family from a vacant plot of Usha Yarn Factory after spotting his car on the Barwala road near Expo Forging, he added.

The SSP said following the incident, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by SP Investigation Amandeep Singh Brar has been formed. The investigation has revealed that the accused were working for the Uttar Pradesh-based Rahul Khatta gang, and the motive behind the murder was to snatch the car from the singer allegedly to commit another crime, he said.

