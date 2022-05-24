One held for provocative sloganeering in PFI rally in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, May 24 The Kerala Police on Tuesday took into custody a man from Eratupettah in Kerala's Kottayam district, who was seen carrying a boy shouting provocative slogans at a rally of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The rally was held on Saturday at Alappuzha and the police action came a day after the Kerala High Court, while hearing another case, raised serious objections to using children in political and election rallies.

The video of the boy mouthing slogans giving a warning to non-Muslims has gone viral. The slogans were repeated by those who took part in the rally.

After the video went viral, criticism mounted and after the court's remark, the police started to act.

The man, who is seen carrying the boy on his shoulders, has been identified as Anzar. He was picked up by the police and was being questioned.

Meanwhile, according to the police, more people will be taken into custody and it is likely to include the guard of the child.

The police have registered a case against the organisers of the rally for promoting rivalry and hatred among communities.

There are reports that apart from Anzar, two others also have been picked up by the police.

Various PFI activists after hearing the news that Anzar has been taken into custody expressed their protests.

The PFI have also tried to play down the incident and they said the slogans were against Hindutva fascist and not against Hindus or Christ.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the soft stand taken by him and his government towards the PFI.

"It's really surprising.. it's been a few days since this incident occurred and not a word has been said by Vijayan or his political front. It's now clear that there is a secret pact between them and hence no action has come. This new found alliance has been active during election time," said Satheesan.

