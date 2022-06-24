One held in Edakkara Maoist case: NIA

New Delhi, June 24 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested an accusedin the Edakkara Maoist case of Kerala, an official said.

The accused was identified as Iyyappan. G alias Hari, a resident of Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar.

The case pertains to the membership and conduct of training camp for cadres of proscribed terrorist organisation CPI-Maoist including arms training, flag hoisting and classes in connection with the celebrations of the CPI-Maoist's formation day during the last week of September 2016 in Nilambur forest of Kerala's Malappuram district.

The case was initially registered in April 2020 at Police Station, ATS, Kerala and re-registered by NIA in August 2021.

According to the official, the investigation into the case has revealed that the arrested accused person was a member of CPI-Maoist, and along with co-accused, was involved in the conspiracy of conducting and participating in physical and arms training for their cadres for committing terrorist acts and waging war against Union of India.

