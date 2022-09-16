One held in Goa for possessing MDMA

Panaji, Sep 16 Goa Police have arrested one native of Karnataka's Mangaluru for possessing 4 grams of Narcotic Drug MDMA worth Rs. 1,20,000.

Police informed that they conducted a raid in the wee hours of Friday at Vagator in North Goa and arrested accused person namely Ashraf Kasim, 35 , native of Mangaluru, Karnataka.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi, the accused person had come to deliver drugs to prospective customers when he was nabbed.

He said that 4 grams of Narcotic Drug MDMA worth Rs. 1,20,000 was found in his possession.

He has been placed under arrest under sections 22(b) of NDPS Act.

Further investigation is in progress under the supervision of SP North, Shobiit Saxena.

