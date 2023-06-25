One killed, 12 injured as lightning strikes in UP's Jaunpur

Jaunpur, June 25 One labourer died while 12 others were injured when lightning struck in Porai Kala village of Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district on Saturday night.

Sub-divisional magistrate of Shahganj Shailendra Kumar said that the area received light showers, following which the labourers started running to take cover. It was during this that 13 labourers were struck by lightning.

Dasi, 60, who was digging a pond, died on the spot.

