One killed, another injured in rogue elephant attack in Bengal's Jhargram

Kolkata, Nov 9 A man was killed and his wife critically injured following a rogue elephant attack at Jambani in West Bengal's Jhargram district on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Krishna Sabar, 70, while his wife Renu Sabar, 68, had been critically injured in the rogue elephant attack and is currently under treatment at a local hospital.

Sabar's nephew Nirmal Sara said that both his uncle and his wife used to work as share-croppers in an agricultural field.

"They came in front of the rogue elephant while returning from work. My uncle was killed on the spot and his wife is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Hee condition is extremely critical," he said.

The development has created a panic among the local people, as the rogue elephant, reportedly being separated from the herd, is still roaming around in the dense forest in the area.

This is the second time that a death due to a rogue elephant attack has been reported from Jhargram within a span of less than a month. On October 18, two villagers were killed following a similar rogue elephant attack at Nayagram also in Jhargram district. The two victims were identified as Ananda Jana, 73, and Shashadhar Mahato, 60.

Both were residents of local villages under Nayagram Police Station.

