One killed in road accident in J&K's Rajouri
By IANS | Published: February 21, 2022 11:21 AM2022-02-21T11:21:03+5:302022-02-21T11:35:38+5:30
Jammu, Feb 21 One person was killed and three injured on Monday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.
Police said a Tempo traveller moving on the Rajouri-Poonch road hit a truck near the army water point in Rajouri town.
"One person identified as Sajad Ali of Swari village in Rajouri was killed and 3 injured in this accident. The injured have been shifted to hospital and an FIR registered in this incident", police said.
