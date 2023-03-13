One killed, thousands homeless as major fire guts Mumbai's Malad slum

Mumbai, March 13 At least one person was killed and thousands rendered homeless as major fire swept through nearly 3,000 hutments in Appapada area of Anand Nagar in Mumbai's Malad east suburb here on Monday evening, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The fire was followed by some loud explosions, said to be of domestic cylinders, according to locals, and thick black smoke was seen billowing from the site that was visible several kms away in the north and south.

The BMC rushed at least 3 fire tenders and other teams to battle the conflagration for several hours.

Late this evening, the charred Boyd of an unidentified male was recovered, and work is onto find more bodies or trace missing persons from the area.

The conflagration gutted the homes and all belongings of thousands of families living there since years.

As a immediate relief arrangement, the BMC has opened some temporary shelters, and were providing food and water for the displaced people.

The cause of the fire is not clear and it was brought under control late this evening, said the BMC Disaster Control.



qn/vd

A

A

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor