One lakh documents made story of Savarkar

Panaji, May 15 Noted historian Vikram Sampath on Sunday said that while writing the book 'Savarkar (Part 2): A Contested Legacy, 1924-1966' over Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, he had to go through around 1 lakh documents found around the world.

He was speaking during the launch of the book on the concluding day of Kumaon Literary Festival. Bangaluru-based Sampath is the author of six acclaimed books.

"To make research for the book I travelled many places, including London, Paris, Berlin. I pondered through lakhs of documents, archival and legal papers in multiple languages to piece together story of this fascinating character, this much maligned and misunderstood patriot and a brave son of mother India," Sampath said.

"Savarkar was multifaceted person and genius. He was a stormy leader. He suffered tortures in the Andaman prison to which the freedom fighter was sentenced to for 14 years.

"He was very zealous social reformer, advocated a completely casteless society and the unification of the Hindus," Sampath said.

"He was rationalist to the core, a sensitive poet, writer, a philosopher, a theatre playwright, amateur historian, a journalist, a man who wore so many different hats. He was also an accused in Mahatma Gandhi's murder case from which he was honourably exonerated, from numerous courts on numerous occasions. The story of this man was something that was quite a huge challenge," Sampath said.

