One Mistake in Your Aadhaar Card Could Stop Your Free Ration and PF Money

If there is even a small mistake in your Aadhaar card, such as an incorrect name, date of birth, or address, then this news is very important for you. According to the new rules issued by UIDAI, any incorrect information on your Aadhaar card can lead to your pension, scholarship, LPG subsidy, or bank-related benefits being stopped. Since Aadhaar verification is mandatory for many government schemes, even a minor error can cause significant financial loss. Several citizens have reported that due to spelling mistakes or discrepancies in their names, their pension transfers were withheld or they were unable to receive subsidies.

There is no need to worry if your Aadhaar card contains errors, as UIDAI has now made the correction process simpler. Earlier, one had to visit an Aadhaar Seva Kendra or a CSC center to make any updates, but now corrections can be done from home. UIDAI has launched an online self-service portal where you can update your details without any agent or office visit. By visiting https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/, you can correct your name, date of birth, address, or gender using just your mobile phone and internet. The best part is that this service is now completely free. By following a few simple steps and uploading the required documents, your Aadhaar information can be corrected within minutes. Detailed guidance and document lists are also provided on the portal.