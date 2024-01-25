One more death takes TN firecracker unit blast toll to 3

Chennai, Jan 25 The death toll in the explosion at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar on Wednesday reached three on Thursday.

Two workers of the Thalamuthu fireworks factory in Virudhunagar, P. Kaliraj (20) and K. Veerakumar (50), had died in the blast on Wednesday, while two were grievously injured.

Of the two injured workers, Saravanakumar (28) suffered 90 per cent burns, while Sundaramoorthy (18) suffered from 70 per cent burn injuries. The duo was admitted to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College & Hospital, where Saravanakumar succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. Sundaramurthy is still battling for his life.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the injured.

