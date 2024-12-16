‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill To Be Introduced in Lok Sabha on December 17

A constitutional amendment bill aimed at holding simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections is expected to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, December 17. The bill, known as the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, is part of the government’s “One Nation, One Election” initiative.

BJP issues a three line whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the house on 17th December, 2024 as some important legislative business is to be discussed. pic.twitter.com/lfdQgErwUs — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2024

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha members, urging them to attend the session on the day the bill is introduced. A senior BJP official confirmed that key legislative matters, including the bill, will be discussed in both Houses of Parliament.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will present the bill and request Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to refer it to a Joint Committee of Parliament for further consultation. With the winter session of Parliament concluding on December 20, it is crucial for the government to introduce the bill on December 17, as only three days would remain in the session after that.

Opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, have raised concerns about the potential impact of the amendment on India’s federal structure. They argue that the move could weaken regional parties and concentrate power at the national level.