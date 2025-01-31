One Nation One Election' proposal is in interest of the country's growth, says ex-MP HC judge Rohit Arya

Bhopal, Jan 31 Former Madhya Pradesh High Court Justice Rohit Arya said on Thursday that 'One Nation One Election' "is in the interest of the country's growth" and it is under the "purview of the Constitution".

Justice (retired) Arya made this statement after a panel of convenors of 'One Nation One Election' for Madhya Pradesh held its first meeting at the BJP headquarters here.

The central leadership of the BJP recently formed the state's 'One Nation One Election' committee, and Justice (retired) Arya has been appointed as a coordinator along with Madhya Pradesh BJP Chief V.D. Sharma.

While Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava has been made as a co-convenor.

During an interaction with media persons after the meeting, Arya said, "The people's participation would be required for the implementation of 'One Nation One Election', and for that, we need to make the people fully aware of the concept."

He further said that people would support the proposal of 'One Nation One Election' after they would be made aware of the benefits from it.

"People should be informed that this proposal is in the interest of the country's progress," he added.

He said that due to the simultaneous election process in the country (one after another state), the elected Council of Ministers mostly remains busy in the elections and they can't give more time for execution of the development agenda.

"It's not about any particular party or the state and it is happening everywhere. After the 'One Nation One Election' is implemented, not only the Ministers and other machinery would have enough time to focus on the development of the states and the country," Arya added.

Responding on when the 'One Nation One Election' system is supposed to be implemented, Arya said, "Former President Ram Nath Kovind's report has recommended for implementation of the proposals by 2034. But, before that, we need to convince every citizen of the country."

The Union Cabinet in December last year approved Bills to implement "One Nation, One Election".

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, who is a co-convenor for the panel appointed for Madhya Pradesh, last week said that the BJP is planning to organise discussions and lectures across the state to raise awareness on holding simultaneous polls.

