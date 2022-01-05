One Pakistani among 3 JeM terrorists killed in gunfight in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar, Jan 5 Three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists, including one Pakistani national, have been killed in an ongoing encounter with the security forces at Chandgam area in South Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Wednesday.

"Three terrorists of terror outfit JeM including one Pakistani national killed. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including two M-4 carbine and one AK series rifle recovered. A big success for us," the J&K Police, quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar, tweeted.

The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

