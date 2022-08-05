One Pakistani fisherman apprehended, five boats seized by BSF off Gujarat coast

Border Security Force (BSF) Bhuj on Friday apprehended one Pakistani fisherman and seized five Pakistani fishing boats very close to International Border in the general area of Harami Nalla in Gujarat's Bhuj.

According to BSF Gujarat Frontier, the seized boats were thoroughly searched and nothing suspicious was recovered from the boats except fishing nets and equipment.

"BSF troops observed the movement of some boats in close vicinity of IB and cordoned the area. During the search of the area, five Pakistani fishing boats were seized and a Pakistani fisherman was apprehended," said BSF.

The increased water level due to high tide made the movement of troops difficult and challenging resultantly other fishermen escaped towards Pakistan, being very close to the International border.

Last month, 5 Pakistani fishing boats have been seized by the BSF during the search operation along the India-Pakistan maritime border near Kutch.

In early development, BSF apprehended four fishermen and seized 10 Pakistani boats along the India-Pakistan maritime border near Kutch.

After the seizure, BSF patrolling teams launched a massive search operation to find out if any more such boats from the neighbouring country had entered Indian waters.

Recently, a three-year-old Pakistani child who inadvertently crossed the International Border (IB) was handed over to security personnel of the neighbouring country by the Border Security Force (BSF), officials said.

BSF informed that on Friday at about 7:15 pm, troops of 182 Bn BSF, Ferozepur Sector apprehended one Pakistani child aged approximately 3 years while he crossed the border and entered Indian territory.

They said the child was unable to reveal anything and was kept under safe custody of BSF, the statement read.

As it was a case of inadvertent crossing, BSF further approached Pak Rangers and at about 9:45 pm, said Pakistani child was handed over to Pak Rangers as a goodwill gesture and on humanitarian ground.

"BSF always takes a humane approach while dealing with inadvertent border crossers," it read.

( With inputs from ANI )

