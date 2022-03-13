One terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Ganderbal

The Indian Army on Sunday said that one terrorist has been eliminated in Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir and recovered a "warlike store".

Following, the area was cordoned and contact was established with the terrorists.

A joint operation by security forces was launched at midnight on March 12 under the name of 'Operation Kaubagh' in Ganderbal. The area was cordoned and contact established. The firefight ensued and one terrorist was eliminated. Warlike stores recovered. The joint operation is over," reads a tweet by the Chinar Corps of Indian Army.

Earlier in the day, the Army said two terrorists were eliminated in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

