One terrorist killed in ongoing operation in J&K's Rajouri

Jammu, June 2 One terrorist was killed on Friday in the ongoing operation against the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Defence sources said that one terrorist was killed in the gunfight with the security forces in Dassal Gujran area of the district.

Sources said gunfight had erupted between the terrorists and the security forces during the search operation that followed the nightlong firing exchange between the hiding terrorists and the security forces.

Earlier in the day, the Army said, "In a joint operation by Indian Army in coordination with JKP, the intelligence based ambushes noticed a suspicious movement in forest area of Dassal Gujran (near Rajouri) on the night of 01/02 June 2023..

