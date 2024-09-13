Onion Prices to Drop? Government Removes Minimum Export Price on Vegetable With Immediate Effect

Published: September 13, 2024

Onion Prices to Drop? Government Removes Minimum Export Price on Vegetable With Immediate Effect

Onion prices are likely to drop in the upcoming days as the government of India removed a minimum export price on the vegetable on Friday, September 13. This will help farmers export their produce to the international market.

The Central had previously fixed a USD 550 per tonne as the minimum export price (MEP), which essentially meant farmers could not sell their produce overseas at lower than this rate. A DGFT notification issued on Friday removed the MEP with immediate effect.

The move comes ahead of assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra and other farmer-back states. "The Minimum Export Price (MEP) condition on Export of onions is removed with immediate effect and until further orders," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

