"Only trucks fitted with GPS will supply apples": Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Minister

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 5 : Following the onset of the apple season in Himachal Pradesh, the Horticulture department of the state said that the transportation of the apples would only be done through trucks having the Global Positioning System (GPS).

"Shimla District and Police administration have been given strict instructions regarding the preparations related to the apple season and the transportation of apples through trucks with GPS will be ensured", said Jagat Singh Negi, Horticulture Minister.

The Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi held a meeting with the officers of the departments, on Wednesday, related to apple season to review the situation and directed the authorities to ensure that farmers do not face any troubles.

Horticulture Minister, Jagat Negi, spoke to the media and said, "This time the government has decided to sell apples on the basis of per kg. This decision was taken in the meeting with the stakeholders, now apples will be sold only on the basis of kg. No one has any resentment in this. Although the limit of 24 kg in apples has been discussed, it will be considered."

He said that tomorrow, a meeting has been organized with the farmers regarding the apple season, in which efforts will be made to solve the problems of the growers by taking information about them.

"At present, apples have started selling in markets on the basis of kilogram and growers are getting good prices for it," he said.

Earlier, the apples were sold on the basis of the weight of the boxes. For this year, the government imposed a limit of 24 pounds per box for fruit packaging. The farmers are not being paid for the agreed-upon amount of fruit, and they are unable to properly package 24 kg of fruit.

The farmer also mentioned that the apple growers were worried about the future trade and market of apples since underweighting by the graders resulted in losses to them. These farmers are demanding the government's intervention on the matter.

"The meeting was held to discuss the issues of the farmers. Roads, transportation and market-related issues of the farmers', added the Horticulture Minister.

As per officials, the transporters were also unhappy with the rates fixed up by the government.

"The transporters and drivers are not ready to go the rural roads in the region due to the bad road conditions and increasing maintenance and fuel prices. The light vehicles are not agreeing to transport the apple crop boxes on bad roads in the region," they said.

They added that the new rates of the government for transportation in some subdivisions were just unacceptable.

"It is not easy for us. The government should reconsider it, we will not be able to transport on fixed rates as maintenance cost of vehicles and fuel and other prices are increasing. The light vehicles will not be able to transport the apple crop boxes on bad roads in the region," said Surinder Sharma, a transporter.

In April this year, the Himachal Pradesh government announced the implementation of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act and universal cartons for apple packaging and other horticulture produce in the state.

The apple farmers in Himachal Pradesh welcomed the decisions. The farmers had been demanding the implementation of all 3 Acts, including the Legal Metrology Act 2009, the APMC ACT 2005 and HP Passenger and Goods Taxation Act 1955, which will not only help them get good prices for their produce but also save them from being fleeced by middlemen.

State Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi said the Congress government is committed to implementing the APMC Act in the state.

The minister added that the state government will soon be holding a meeting with the carton producers and directing them to start the universal packaging for apples and other horticulture produce.

