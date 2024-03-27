OPD at Home: Central Govt Platform eSanjeevani Offers Free Teleconsultation Services on Video Call

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is operating the eSanjeevani OPD free teleconsultation system for the public to get medical consultation from the safety of their homes. www.esanjeevaniopd.in website is a national online outpatient service that enables patients to consult doctors while sitting in the comfort of their homes.

All that is required is a laptop or desktop computer with a camera, mic, and speaker, a tablet with a video calling facility, and a mobile phone to receive one-time passwords. The software used to open the website is Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

First, one has to register on the eSanjeevaniOPD website and generate a token number. After getting an SMS notification, one can log on to the eSanjeevaniOPD website. Then, one can wait and press the call now button when it is enabled. Finally, the doctor can be consulted on a video call, and an e-prescription is given.

All new users should register their names on eSanjeevaniopd website. One can visit the https://www.esanjeevaniopd.in website and click the patient registration button. By entering a mobile number and clicking send OTP button, One Time Password (OTP) is sent through SMS. With the OTP, one can fill in the required fields on the Patient registration and token generation page. Test results like X-rays and lab tests in JPEG PDF forms can also be attached. Once filling process is over, one should click on generate patient ID dialog box and token button.Patient id and token are sent as SMS to the user. The user is alerted again through a SMS when his turn is close. After logging in with the patient's ID again, he/she will be added to the patient queue in the virtual consultation room. When the call now button gets activated, one can press it. Upon pressing the button, the doctor appears on screen in ten seconds. The consultation process is now on, and the doctor gives an prescription. This can be downloaded to get medicines from nearby medical shops. In Tamil Nadu the timings for patients is from 10 AM to 3 PM on all days.

Shri Balagopal from Tiruchirapalli says that eSanjeevani national telemedicine system is really useful especially during the covid 19 lockdown time. It is very difficult and not safe to go to hospitals unless there is an emergency, as the chances of getting infected are very high. So this eSanjeevani online consultancy is really safe and life saving. SmtGeetha Rani said that there is still a strong belief that one gets relief for our disease only after a doctor is directly consulted and medicines or treatment taken as advised by the doctor. Though no one is used to online consultancy, it is high time to follow it, when there is no other choice of going to hospitals at this covid 19 time, she added. Moreover doctors are busy treating patients showing covid 19 symptoms and unless one need surgery or direct attention, it is advisable to choose online medical consultancy.

Internet has been the saving grace during the Covid-19 lockdown, and online services have helped to avoid crowding in public places. Internet banking has helped people to stay back at home and do their banking transactions. Zoom, Skype, Google Meet and whatsapp have helped to attend official meetings while being at the comfort and safety of home. Online booking of provisions, including vegetables and groceries, has helped to avoid getting trapped in the crowd in shops and malls. Now, online teleconsultancy, which is free medical consultancy from the Union government, has come as a big blessing to help people get routine medical attention professionally.