OPD services, all centres to continue to function with restricted registrations at AIIMS Delhi

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Friday informed that as a contingency action plan OPD services at the hospital and in all Centres will continue to function with restricted registrations limited to only prior appointment patients (new and follow-up).

As per a circular, "OPD services in AIIMS hospital and all centres will continue to function with restricted registrations. All speciality clinics to be stopped for the time being and speciality clinic follow up patients will be registered within follow-up appointments slots only."

The circular further stated, "All routine in patient admissions and all routine procedures, non-essential surgeries will be temporarily stopped till further orders."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor