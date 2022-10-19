"Open a PMO in Gujarat..." Ashok Gehlot on PM Modi's frequent visits in the state

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday hits out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his frequent visits in Gujarat ahead of state Assembly elections. "He should open PMO office here," Gehlot said.

Ashok Gehlot also took a swipe at Delhi chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his campaign in Gujarat. "Kejriwal is like Modi's brother in terms of body language," Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said.

Senior Congress leader was speaking at a press conference in Ahmedabad.

Both PM Modi and Arvind Kejriwal are visiting Gujarat ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled this year.

Prime Minister Modi has more tour schedules in Gujarat beginning with starting October 19. He will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 15,670 crore.

On October 19, PM Modi will participate in five different events. He will inaugurate the DefExpo22 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. He will launch the Mission Schools of Excellence at Adalaj. He will lay the foundation stone for various development projects in Junagadh. He will inaugurate India Urban Housing Conclave 2022 and dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple key projects in Rajkot. He will also inaugurate the exhibition of innovative construction practices.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday virtually reviewed the progress of the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal in Gujarat on Tuesday and said that the government will bring back the glory of Dholavira and Lothal.

In his address via video conferencing, PM Modi said, "We'll bring back the glory of Dholavira and Lothal. We're seeing rapid progress in this mission. Lothal was not only a major trading centre of the Indus Valley Civilisation, but it was also a symbol of India's maritime power and prosperity. The way in which Lothal was developed as a port city thousands of years ago still amazes experts."

"An industry for the construction of ships used to be present thousands of years ago in Kutch. Big ships made in India were sold all over the world, and this indifference towards heritage did a great loss to the country. This situation needs to change," he added.

The Prime Minister cited the archaeological evidence and stated that India was a maritime power even thousands of years ago. He stressed that India was also a major part of major sea trade routes.

"We have archaeological evidence proving that even thousands of years ago, India was a maritime power and part of major sea trade routes... The heritage complex being built in Lothal will be a great source of information for the common man about India's rich maritime history spanning centuries," he said.

"The same splendour, the same power of thousands of years ago is being rekindled on this earth. I am sure it will become a huge centre of attraction for tourists from all over the world. This complex is being developed to welcome thousands of tourists a day," PM Modi added.

( With inputs from ANI )

