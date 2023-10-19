Operation Chakra II: CBI searches 76 locations to dismantle cyber financial crimes

New Delhi, Oct 19 In a massive crackdown against organised cyber financial crimes, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday carried out searches at 76 locations across the country and seized several digital devices under Operation Chakra II.

A CBI official here said that the agency sleuths carried out searches at 76 locations in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

"We have seized several digital devices including lapotps, hard disks, sim cards, server images. We have also busted nine call centres," he said.

The official said that the action is in the wake of five cases it registered.

The official said that out of five, in three cases, one complaint was from Microsoft, while another one is from Amazon as some people masquediring as claiming to be from the technical support team duped them.

He also said that there was another case of Crypto Ponzi Scehme, in which input was given by FIU Indian team.

"The Indians were targeted and over Rs 100 crore fraud was committed with them," he said.

The official said that the action is based on the complaint to fight against transnational organized Cyber Crime Networks under Operation Chakra-II, with an aim to combat and dismantle infrastructure of organised cyber-enabled financial crimes in India. This operation was conducted in collaboration with national and international agencies, alongside private sector giants.

Giving the breakup of the seizures, the official said that the agency has confiscated 32 mobile phones, 48 laptops or hard disks, images of two servers, 33 SIM cards, and pen drives and numerous bank account freezed.

The CBI also seized a dump of 15 email accounts, illuminating the intricate web of deceit spun by the accused, they said.

The official said that two instances of International Tech Support Fraud Scam came to light.

"The accused, operating nine call centers across 5 states or UTs, systematically preyed on foreign nationals, masquerading as Technical Support Representatives," the CBI said.

"The CBI's relentless pursuit of justice ensures that those responsible for this reprehensible act will face the full force of the law," the agency said.

Based on evidence gathered during Operation Chakra-II, law enforcement agencies internationally are being notified of the details of identified victims, shell companies, identified money mules, identified proceeds of crime, details of co-accused or support elements for comprehensive action to dismantle these criminal networks.

The official said that the CBI is working closely in the spirit of international police cooperation with its international counterparts, including Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the US, Cyber crime Directorate and IFCACC of INTERPOL, the National Crime Agency (NCA) in the UK, Singapore Police Force and BKA of Germany to notify further leads.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor