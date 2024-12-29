'Operation Lotus': Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Deleting 5,000 Names of Voters From Voting List Ahead of Delhi Polls

AAP national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday, December 29, accused the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) of tampering with voter lists in Delhi, calling it part of "Operation Lotus."

During the press conference on Sunday, AAP cover alleged that the BJP began operation ‘Lotus’ on December 15. Kejriwal said the saffron party has put applications to delete 5,000 names of voters from the list and around 7,500 applications are of addition.

“Today, I am putting some data of my constituency- New Delhi. Their operation ‘Lotus’ began on December 15. In 15 days, they have put in applications to delete 5,000 names of voters and around 7,500 applications are of addition," Kejriwal said.

"The total votes in my constituency are around 1 lakh 6 thousand. So, if you are adding and removing votes from that then what’s the need of conducting this election? Games are being played in the name of elections in the country," Kejriwal added.

"A summary revision was done by Election Commission in Delhi from August 20 to October 20, to verify details and make sure no names are missing. What did the Election Commission do then? This raises a question,” he added further.

Kejriwal also wrote a letter to the district electoral officer in New Delhi, highlighting a sharp increase in voter addition and deletion applications in the New Delhi Assembly Constituency in recent days.

"I am writing to bring to your immediate attention a significant rise in the number of voter addition and deletion applications received in the New Delhi assembly constituency over the past few days." reads the letter.