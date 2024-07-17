Operation Nanhe Faristey: RPF Rescues Over 84,000 Children in 7 Years

Over the past seven years, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has rescued 84,119 children under an operation named 'Nanhe Faristey' – dedicated to rescuing children in need of care and protection across various Indian Railway Zones. These children were at risk in stations and trains, safeguarding them from potential harm.

'Nanhe Faristey' has been a lifeline for thousands of children facing difficult situations since its launch in 2018.

In its inaugural year, the RPF rescued a total of 17,112 children, including both boys and girls. Of these, 13,187 were identified as runaway children, 2,105 were reported missing, 1,091 were left behind, 400 were found destitute, 87 were kidnapped, 78 were mentally challenged, and 131 were street children. This set a strong foundation for the operation, highlighting the urgent need for such initiatives.

In 2019, the RPF's efforts continued to bear fruit with the rescue of 15,932 children, including 12,708 runaways, 1,454 missing children, 1,036 left behind, 350 destitute children, 56 kidnapped children, 123 mentally challenged children, and 171 street children. These consistent numbers underscored the persistent issue of children running away and needing protection.

The year 2020 presented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, disrupting normal operations. Despite these obstacles, the RPF managed to rescue 5,011 children.

In 2021, the RPF experienced a resurgence in rescue operations, saving 11,907 children, with 9,601 identified as runaways, 961 as missing, 648 as left behind, 370 as destitute, 78 as kidnapped, 82 as mentally challenged, and 123 as street children.

In 2022, the RPF's commitment was evident as they rescued 17,756 children, the highest number recorded. This included 14,603 runaways, 1,156 missing children, 1,035 left behind, 384 destitute children, 161 kidnapped children, 86 mentally challenged children, and 212 street children. Increased awareness and coordinated operations across railway zones bolstered these efforts.

In 2023, the RPF rescued 11,794 children, with 8,916 identified as runaways, 986 as missing, 1,055 as left behind, 236 as destitute, 156 as kidnapped, 112 as mentally challenged, and 237 as street children, continuing their crucial role in child safety.

In the first five months of 2024, the RPF has already rescued 4,607 children, including 3,430 runaways, indicating ongoing dedication to 'Nanhe Faristey.' These numbers reflect the persistent issue of child runaways and the RPF's proactive response.

Through their efforts, the RPF has not only rescued children but also raised awareness about the plight of runaway and missing children, prompting further action and support from stakeholders. The operation continues to evolve, adapting to new challenges and striving to create a safer environment for children across India's vast railway network.

The Track Child Portal provides comprehensive details about aggrieved children. Indian Railways has established child helpdesks at over 135 railway stations. When a child is rescued by the RPF, they are handed over to the District Child Welfare Committee for subsequent care and reunion with their parents.

In the first five months of 2024, Central Railway rescued 307 children, while Western Railway rescued 317 children. Central Railway's rescues included 222 runaways, 35 left behind, 28 missing, 2 mentally disordered, and 3 kidnapped children. Similarly, Western Railway's rescues comprised 183 runaways, 86 left behind, 4 kidnapped, and 22 missing children.