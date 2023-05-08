Operation Trinetra: Search operation to track terrorists underway

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 8 : A massive search operation which began on Friday to hunt down terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri continued on Monday, officials said.

"Search is going on under 'Operation Trinetra' in the Kandi area of Rajouri to flush other remaining ones," officials said.

Today is the fourth day of the Operation.

A total of five soldiers lost their lives in the anti-terror operation in the Kandi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on May 5.

The five soldiers were killed during the anti-terror 'Operation Trinetra' of the Indian Army with Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

On Saturday, one terrorist was neutralised and one was injured in a fresh exchange of fire in Kandi, Rajouri district.

"One terrorist was neutralised and one likely injured" in a fresh exchange of fire in Kandi in the early hours of Saturday," Army officials said.

Moreover, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on May 6 reached Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district to review the security situation amid the ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in the Kandi forest area.

On his visit to the Army Base Camp in Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, the Defence Minister reviewed the operational capabilities and security situation along the border.

Appreciating the valour of Army troops, Singh said, "Keep your spirits up, you will definitely get success."

During his visit, he was briefed on the security situation by senior Army officers for around 40 minutes. He also interacted with troops and appreciated their efforts in securing borders.

"India salutes their devotion towards protecting our motherland", the Defence Minister said.

He was accomped by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Northern Army commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi and other senior Army officers.

