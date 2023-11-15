Operations, training, technology issues of Infantry discussed by Commanders

New Delhi, 15 Nov A large number of current and futuristic issues pertaining to the Infantry in operations, training, capability-development and infusion of technology were discussed at the 37th Infantry Commanders’ Conference.

According to the Ministry of Defence, this discussion took place during the conference that was successfully conducted on November 14 and 15 at the Infantry School, Mhow.

This biennial conference was presided over by General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), the official added.

The MoD said that a large number of current and futuristic issues were discussed. While assessing the capabilities of the Infantry in a conventional war scenario and in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations, necessary decisions were made to further enhance the capability of the Infantry in sync with the future challenges.

During the conference, the Infantry showcased its latest acquisitions in various arenas of lethality, mobility, battlefield transparency, situational awareness and survivability.

The demonstration of recently-acquired advanced New Generation Weapons and Equipment systems infused confidence in the emerging capabilities of the Infantry to counter the adversaries, the official added.

The conference was conducted in hybrid mode and was attended by the Vice Chief of Army Staff, six General Officers Commanding-in-Chief, 17 officers of the rank of Lieutenant Generals and 14 officers of the rank of Major Generals besides Colonels of the Infantry Regiments and Regimental Center Commandants.

While many participants were physically present at Mhow, others attended the conference in online mode from major Military Stations across the country.

The COAS complimented the participants for the dedicated and unflinching efforts being made at all levels towards infusion and adoption of the latest technology to transform the Infantry into a formidable force for the future.

The forum fostered the Infantry spirit and further strengthened the bonds of the larger Infantry fraternity cutting across regimental lines, official added.

