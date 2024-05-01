Oppn leaders misleading people over reservation: BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad

Patna, May 1 Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has accused Opposition leaders of misleading people on the issue of reservation.

The BJP MP from Bihar's Patna Sahib on Tuesday said, "Congress and RJD leaders are claiminig that the BJP will cancel the reservation and change the Constitution if it comes to power again. This shows the disappointment of the opposition parties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the reservation to SCs, STs and OBCs will remain as it is in the country and there is no doubt about it."

"They are repeatedly saying that if BJP comes to power, the reservation will end. I want to say that there can be no bigger lie than this," he added.

"They (Congress leaders) have made Muslim people OBCs in Karnataka and now they will implement the same in Telangana...," he said, adding that B.R. Ambedkar was against the religion-based reservation in the country.

Ravi Shankar Prasad also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over wealth redistribution, saying: "I am also disappointed with the statement of Rahul Gandhi. He said that he would conduct a survey of the properties of common people and then make revolutionary decisions. This means that the INDIA bloc will grab the property of the common man. This is a Maoist thinking."

