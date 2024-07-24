Oppn likely to target Nitish govt on special status issue in Bihar Assembly

Patna, July 24 With the Opposition deciding to corner the Nitish-led NDA government on the special status issue, the third day of the Monsoon Session of the Bihar Assembly is likely to be stormy.

Apart from the special status issue, the opposition members will also target the government on bridge collapses, and the law and order situations among others.

The opposition INDIA bloc leaders protested in the Assembly on Tuesday, accusing the Central government of neglecting the state. The protests led to the House proceedings being adjourned twice.

On Wednesday, the proceedings of the Assembly will begin at 11 a.m. with the question hour. As per the business advisory list, questions related to various departments, such as the Rural Works Department, Rural Development Department, Panchayati Raj Department, Water Resources Department, Minor Water Resources Department, Road Construction Department, Building Construction Department, and Labor Resources Department, will be addressed. Ministers or ministers-in-charge of the respective departments will provide answers.

Following the question hour, members will raise immediate issues during the Zero Hour, and the government will provide detailed answers during the attention-seeking segment.

In the second half, the government plans to introduce three bills in the Assembly. The most discussed bill aims to prevent question paper leaks, proposing penalties of up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to one crore.

Additionally, the Bihar Lift and Escalator Bill and the Bihar Mall and Service Tax Amendment Bill 2024 will be introduced.

On Tuesday, the government successfully passed three important bills -- the Bihar State University Service Commission Amendment Bill 2024, the Bihar Nagar Palika Amendment Bill 2024, and the Bihar School Examination Committee Amendment Bill 2024.

Attention will also be on whether Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, will participate in the proceedings, as he has been absent for the first two days of the session.

