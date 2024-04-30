Oppn not accepting ECI's challenge to detect flaws in EVMs: Union Law Minister

Kolkata, April 30 Despite raising questions over the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), the opposition parties are not accepting the challenge from the Election Commission of India (ECI) to come forward and identify the flaws in EVMs, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Monday.

“Both the Congress and the Trinamool Congress have raised questions about EVMs. The ECI has urged them to come forward and identify the flaws in the machines. However, they never came forward to do that,” the Minister said during an election rally at Durgapur on Monday.

He also referred to the attacks on a section of the judiciary by the top Trinamool Congress leadership where the main issue is a former judge of the court contesting the Lok Sabha polls as a BJP candidate after resigning from judicial services earlier this year.

“Our government is taking all possible steps to maintain the independence of the judiciary. A former judge has full freedom to make his choice after resigning from judicial service,” Meghwal said.

