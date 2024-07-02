Opposition Chants 'Justice for Manipur' as PM Modi Begins Reply to Motion of Thanks on President's Address in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha amid chants of “Manipur, Manipur, Justice for Manipur” from the Opposition. Modi praised his party and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for their victory in what he described as "the biggest elections in the world." "I understand the pain of some that they have been defeated despite their best efforts to spread lies. That people chose us for a third term is a matter of pride," Modi stated.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "This country has seen the politics of appeasement for a long time and the model of governance of appeasement for a long time...'Hum tushtikaran nahi santushtikaran ke vichaar ko lekar chalein hai'..." pic.twitter.com/Dk05yxuRAl — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

This is a developing story...