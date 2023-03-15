"Opposition diverting attention..." Pralhad Joshi on disruption in Parliament

New Delhi [India], March 15 : Responding to repeated disruption of proceedings in the Parliament due to the Opposition demanding JPC on the Ad-Hindenburg issue, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said that the Opposition is making an attempt to divert attention because they know that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks in the UK were uncalled for.

BJP has accused Rahul Gandhi of maligning India on foreign soil.

"The opposition is doing all this to divert attention because their MPs know that what Rahul Gandhi has done is wrong," Joshi said.

Meanwhile, leaders of like-minded Opposition parties will hold a meeting tomorrow morning at 10 am at RS LoP Mallikarjun Kharge's Office to chalk out the strategy for the Floor of the House.

On Wednesday too, proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were disrupted after the ruling party and the opposition created a ruckus, triggered by Rahul Gandhi's remarks on foreign soil. Both Houses will now reconvene at 11 am on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Opposition wanted to keep the focus on its demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Ad issue.

Soon after the Rajya Sabha was assembled for the day and papers were laid on the table, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar started reading, "I have received 11 notices under Rules 267", the treasury benches started demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi, leading to a ruckus.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders also raised objections and started attacking the government.

Amid accusations from members of both the treasury and Congress members, the Rajya Sabha Chairman adjourned the House.

The row over Gandhi's remarks in London has reverberated in the House since March 13 - day one of the second phase of the Budget Session - leading to adjournment of the House.

The Rajya Sabha faced adjournment for the whole day on Monday and Tuesday amid pandemonium as treasury benches sought an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in London on democracy in India, while the Opposition objected to the matter and demanded a probe into the Ad Group issue by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

In a veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal on Tuesday raised the matter, pointing "this is the first time" that a Member of Parliament used words against the democracy of India while his visit outside the country, and sought his apology.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) should apologise...," Goyal had said.

However, the Opposition members had sought a probe into the Ad Group issue by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Tuesday and accused the Centre of being silent on a report by a US firm that alleged stock mpulation and accounting fraud by the group.

During his address to the British parliamentarians in London recently, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the "functioning microphones of Opposition leaders in Parliament are often silenced."

He made several other allegations including on PM Modi, an 'attack on democracy', and the China issue. In Cambridge, the Congress MP again alleged that the Opposition's voice was being stifled in Parliament.

