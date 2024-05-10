Opposition is disheartened after third phase: Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur, May 10 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that opposition leaders, who seemed disheartened with the third voting phase, have begun commenting on Lord Ram.

“Some have deemed the Ram Temple ‘useless,’ while others question its public benefit. Those who support terrorists will undoubtedly feel bad about the Ram Temple,” he said while addressing a rally in Gorakhpur.

The Chief Minister said: “Had the opposition, when in power, implemented stringent measures against those responsible for the terrorist attacks on Ram Janamabhoomi, similar to the current measures being implemented nationwide and against organised crime in Uttar Pradesh, then incidents like the terrorist attacks on Sankatmochan Temple could have been prevented.”

He emphasised that the lenient approach towards terrorism had resulted in the loss of thousands of lives in these attacks.

The Chief Minister said that the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections has now reached a point where the opposition has conceded defeat.

“Congress, SP, and BSP have all acknowledged their loss. With three phases completed, elections have taken place for 285 seats, accounting for half of the country. I had the opportunity to visit nine states nationwide during the election campaign. A unified voice echoes throughout the country – "Ek baar fir, Modi sarkar". For the nation and its people, 'Ramraj' is the solution to all problems, and this vision of Ramraj prompts them to choose the Modi government repeatedly.”

Emphasising that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this vision of Ramraj is materialising across the entire nation, he said: “Today's India, led by Modi ji, upholds respect, security, development, and welfare for the underprivileged. Every household has access to clean water, electricity, and cooking gas.”

He credited the “positive” transformation in the country not only to PM Modi but also to the electorate, as it was their votes in 2014 that enabled PM Modi to work wonders and pave the way for a new India.

Highlighting that significant strides have been made in welfare schemes, the Chief Minister said, “Today, 80 crore people in the country receive rations without bias.”

He pointed out that 12 crore farmers now benefit from the Kisan Samman Nidhi, a stark contrast to the distressing conditions that previously led to farmer suicides.

Notable progress includes the construction of toilets in 12 crore households, the provision of LPG connections to 10 crore homes through the Ujjwala scheme, and the construction of four crore homes, with Gorakhpur alone witnessing the construction of one lakh houses.

