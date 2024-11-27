Opposition leaders create ruckus in Bihar Assembly over Waqf Bill

Patna, Nov 27 The third day of the winter session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly witnessed chaos as opposition MLAs disrupted proceedings, demanding a discussion on the Waqf Board Amendment Bill during the Question and Answer Hour on Wednesday.

However, Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav refused to entertain the motion, stating that the matter pertains to the Government of India and is therefore not within the purview of the state legislature.

The opposition MLAs sought a debate on the Waqf Board Amendment Bill, arguing that it was an issue of importance warranting discussion in the state Assembly.

The Speaker cited procedural rules and clarified that since the matter is related to central legislation, discussing it in the Bihar Assembly was irrelevant. He refused to admit the adjournment motion on this issue.

Dissatisfied with the Speaker's ruling, the opposition MLAs created uproar, accusing the state government of being "dictatorial." Despite repeated appeals for calm, the protests escalated.

The continued disruption prompted the Speaker to adjourn the House until 2 p.m., effectively halting proceedings until the lunch break.

The opposition's insistence on discussing the Waqf Board Amendment Bill highlights its attempt to bring national issues with local implications into the state Assembly. The government's rejection of the debate reflects a focus on state-centric legislative priorities and adherence to procedural norms.

The Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, aimed at regulating the management and protection of Waqf properties, has sparked significant controversy, leading to protests and heated exchanges both nationally and within Bihar's political arena.

Before the Assembly proceedings, Grand Alliance MLAs, led by RJD Chief Whip Akhtarul Islam Sahin, staged a protest in the Assembly premises carrying banners and posters.

“The central government should withdraw the Waqf Amendment Bill,” he said accusing it of attempting to usurp the property of Waqf. “Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should break his silence and pass a resolution in the Assembly opposing the Bill,” Sahin added.

BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur dismissed the protests by the Grand Alliance as appeasement politics.

“The Waqf Board is facilitating land jihad. All NDA allies, including Nitish Kumar, would support the Bill when it is introduced in Parliament,” Thakur said.

