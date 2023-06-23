Opposition meet: Akhilesh Yadav, Raghav Chadha, Uddhav Thackeray in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 23 : Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav, AAP leader Raghav Chadha and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray reached Bihar's Patna on Friday to attend the Opposition leaders' meeting hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, with an aim to arrive at a consensus to forge a united Opposition front to take on the BJP.

In the visuals, hundreds of SP workers and his followers were seen rushing towards his convoy to welcome their leader.

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha also reached the capital city of Patna.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge also reached Patna on Friday to attend the meeting.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting, Kharge said that the opposition parties' agenda is to remove the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre and they all would fight together. "We all want to fight together against BJP and our agenda is to remove the BJP government," Kharge said while talking to the media as he left for the opposition meeting in Bihar's Patna.

Speaking on the issue of the Centre's Ordinance put forward by the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Congress President said that they will take a decision on this before the Parliament session. "We will take a decision on this (on supporting AAP against the Centre's ordinance) before the Parliament session," he said.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar welcomed both the leaders on their arrival. Earlier, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah arrived in Bihar's Patna to attend the Opposition leaders' meeting. Leaders of Opposition parties from across the country are set to meet in Patna to chalk out a strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor